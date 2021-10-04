Back in March, the football teams from Kaiser and Summit faced off in the first game of the delayed 2020 season, and the Cats prevailed by a 14-8 margin.
On Oct. 1, the two local rivals met once again on the Kaiser field in a fall 2021 matchup, and this time, the SkyHawks were the ones who were celebrating a big victory.
Thanks to a spectacular performance by sophomore quarterback Payton Clark, Summit achieved a 47-0 triumph, marking the first time that the SkyHawks had been able to bring down the Cats since 2016.
Clark completed 11 passes in 13 attempts for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns, and the Summit defense did a superb job of containing the Cats’ strong running attack.
It was a complete reversal of fortunes for the two teams. During the spring showdown, Summit had an extremely young team with very few seniors. But here in the fall, the Cats are the ones who are rebuilding after losing most of their top players due to graduation in June.
Summit took control by marching in for touchdowns on its first four possessions in the first half.
Clark fired a 59-yard touchdown pass to Levale Williams to put the SkyHawks on the board, and a few minutes later, Isayah Hall plunged over the goal line from 2 yards out to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter, Clark lofted a pass to Jeremiah Beck, who made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 2-yard score.
Then De’Marri Owens (who rushed for 110 yards in 11 carries) blasted over the goal line from 8 yards out.
Kaiser threatened in the final minute before halftime as quarterback John Quiroga connected with Donovan Price on a 28-yard pass to put the football in Summit territory. But Summit defender Sitani Mikaele proceeded to sack the QB to ruin the Cats’ opportunity.
In the third period, Kaiser continued its dominance as Clark found Aiden Hall wide open for a 28-yard touchdown.
On the SkyHawks’ next possession, they faced a fourth down and 2 situation on their own 43-yard line. Owens took the handoff, battled his way through the line, broke into the clear, and sailed 57 yards to paydirt.
The last Summit TD came on a 73-yard pass from Clark to Tavita Tufaga late in the final quarter.
Tufaga ended up with 3 pass receptions for 111 yards, while Devean James, Aiden Hall, Williams, and Beck each had 2 receptions.
Javier Chavez kicked 5 extra points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.