Three soccer players at Fontana A.B. Miller High School were named to the All-CIF team recently.
The Rebels’ Division 6 All-CIF players were Daniel Barraza, a junior forward; Omar Mendoza, a sophomore midfielder; and Diego Munoz, a senior forward.
They helped lead Miller to a great season in 2022-23, including a Mountain Valley League championship and a berth in the CIF semifinals. The Rebels were 8-0-2 in league action and 11-1-2 overall.
----- IN ADDITION, some other local players earned All-CIF honors:
• Jordan Pernillo of Jurupa Hills, a junior forward, was selected for the All-CIF boys’ team in Division 4.
• Lorena Rojas of Jurupa Hills, a senior midfielder, was named to the girls’ team in Division 6.
