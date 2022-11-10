Three NFL players with connections to Fontana played well in their respective games on Nov. 6.
—— MARVIN JONES, JR., who lived in Fontana and graduated from Etiwanda High School, contributed as a receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 27-20 come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jones caught 5 passes for 48 yards in the game as the Jaguars rallied from an early 17-0 deficit to obtain the win and snap a five-game losing streak.
“It’s important because we have to get on a run,” Jones said told jaguarswire.usatoday.com after the game. “I think we all know that, and we know what type of team we are in that locker room, we know who we have, we know what we can do. I think we’ve shown that, and obviously, getting that game and getting over that hump, it’s a new season. That’s how we all put it.”
Overall this year, Jones has 27 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown.
—— JAMAAL WILLIAMS, a Summit High School graduate, helped the Detroit Lions obtain a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Williams, a running back, rushed 24 times for 81 yards and also had a two-point conversion against his former team.
He is having a productive season with 545 yards in 126 carries and 8 touchdowns. Williams, who is off to the best start of his six-year career, is 16th in the NFL in rushing yards and third in the league in rushing touchdowns.
—— TYLER ALLGEIER, a Kaiser High School graduate, continued to shine in his rookie season for the Atlanta Falcons.
The running back was impressive with 99 yards in 10 carries, even though the Los Angeles Chargers were able to edge his team, 20-17. Allgeier also caught a 24-yard pass.
So far this year, he has rushed 94 times for 423 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he has 6 pass receptions for 95 yards and a TD.
