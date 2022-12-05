The thrilling season for the Etiwanda High School football team has come to an end.
After winning the CIF championship on Nov. 26, the Eagles advanced to the first round of the state playoffs, where they lost to Granite Hills, 41-21, on Dec. 3.
The Eagles finished with a 9-6 overall record.
Granite Hills surged to a 28-0 lead in the third quarter before the Eagles tried to mount a comeback. Quarterback Dermaricus Davis completed touchdown passes to Kyle Cherry and Jaden Landrum, and Davis also ran in for a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big deficit.
Throughout the season, the Eagles provided lots of exciting moments for their fans by achieving narrow victories.
They acquired wins of 18-14 over Glendora, 26-20 over Chino Hills (in overtime), and 30-27 over Damien.
Then in the CIF Division 5 playoffs, Etiwanda notched four straight victories, including a 22-21 conquest of Leuzinger in the semifinals and a wild 45-42 triumph over St. Francis in the title-deciding game.
Many of the team’s star players were juniors and will be coming back next year, including:
• Davis, who was sensational with 235 pass completions in 377 attempts for 3,190 yards and 19 touchdowns (prior to the state playoff contest);
• Landrum, who was the team’s top receiver with 87 catches for 1,148 yards and 7 touchdowns;
• Jaiden Moss, who was the Eagles’ leading rusher with 715 yards in 202 carries and 18 touchdowns.
