David Burnham of Summit, pictured here in a game in 2022, will be one of the participants in the all-star game on April 2.

Some of the top high school players in San Bernardino County, including three from schools in Fontana, will be participating in the upcoming Inland Valley All-Star Basketball Classic.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 2 at Summit High School in Fontana. The girls’ game will begin at 4 p.m. and the boys’ game will be at 5:45 p.m.

Among the competitors in the girls’ game will be Aanisa Moncrief of Summit, while the boys’ game will feature David Burnham of Summit, Jesse Ramirez of Kaiser, Jimmy Baker of Etiwanda, and David Barajas of Bloomington.

The games are coordinated by John Romagnoli, the Summit boys’ coach, along with Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert Jr. of IESportsNet.

----- THE COMPLETE ROSTERS for the girls’ game:

• Team Inland:

Brooklyn Goedhart, Ontario Christian

Julia Lavigne, Ontario Christian

Queen Allah, Hesperia

Lauren Wesley, Chaffey

Camielle Collins, Montclair

Alyssa Garcia, Montclair

Cecilia Banks, Chaffey

Olivia Paramo, Pomona

Kimberly Day, Chino

Kailey Rios, Oak Hills

Coach: Robert Goodloe, Rialto

• Team Valley:

Taneah Johnson, Cajon

Taylor Rosado, Los Osos

Hailey Estrada, Los Osos

Aanisa Moncrief, Summit

Ty Peters, Carter

Alynna Matthews, Carter

Jada Long, Beaumont

Emily Cruz, Ayala

Makayla Harding, Yucaipa

Aliyah Rosete, Arrowhead Christian

Coach: Dawnesha Buckner, Los Osos

----- THE COMPLETE ROSTERS for the boys’ game:

• Team Inland:

Keshmeir Foster, Aquinas

James Otieno, Aquinas

Jimmy Baker, Etiwanda

Kenyon Crittendon, Adelano

Jeremyah Smith, Rancho Cucamonga

Malachi Williams, Redlands East Valley

David Barajas, Bloomington

Isaiah Ward, Cajon

Jace Conway, Alta Loma

Nathen Hernandez, Yucaipa

Titus Richardson, Citrus Valley

Shadale Knight, Rancho Cucamonga

Safari Goode, Montclair

Coach: David Johnson, Aquinas

• Team Valley:

Dior Brown, Diamond Bar

Malcolm Bell, Diamond Bar

Alex Kim, Diamond Bar

David Burnham, Summit

Tyson Thornton, Rialto

Isaiah Ham, Rialto

Brian Smith, Upland

Kenneth Brown, Oak Hills

Deacon Tolliver, Los Osos

Adrian Gutierrez, Chaffey

Dylan Victorino, Ayala

Denzel Hines, Colony

Jesse Ramirez, Kaiser

The event is sponsored by Baker’s Drive Thru.

