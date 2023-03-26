Some of the top high school players in San Bernardino County, including three from schools in Fontana, will be participating in the upcoming Inland Valley All-Star Basketball Classic.
The event will take place on Sunday, April 2 at Summit High School in Fontana. The girls’ game will begin at 4 p.m. and the boys’ game will be at 5:45 p.m.
Among the competitors in the girls’ game will be Aanisa Moncrief of Summit, while the boys’ game will feature David Burnham of Summit, Jesse Ramirez of Kaiser, Jimmy Baker of Etiwanda, and David Barajas of Bloomington.
The games are coordinated by John Romagnoli, the Summit boys’ coach, along with Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert Jr. of IESportsNet.
----- THE COMPLETE ROSTERS for the girls’ game:
• Team Inland:
Brooklyn Goedhart, Ontario Christian
Julia Lavigne, Ontario Christian
Queen Allah, Hesperia
Lauren Wesley, Chaffey
Camielle Collins, Montclair
Alyssa Garcia, Montclair
Cecilia Banks, Chaffey
Olivia Paramo, Pomona
Kimberly Day, Chino
Kailey Rios, Oak Hills
Coach: Robert Goodloe, Rialto
• Team Valley:
Taneah Johnson, Cajon
Taylor Rosado, Los Osos
Hailey Estrada, Los Osos
Aanisa Moncrief, Summit
Ty Peters, Carter
Alynna Matthews, Carter
Jada Long, Beaumont
Emily Cruz, Ayala
Makayla Harding, Yucaipa
Aliyah Rosete, Arrowhead Christian
Coach: Dawnesha Buckner, Los Osos
----- THE COMPLETE ROSTERS for the boys’ game:
• Team Inland:
Keshmeir Foster, Aquinas
James Otieno, Aquinas
Jimmy Baker, Etiwanda
Kenyon Crittendon, Adelano
Jeremyah Smith, Rancho Cucamonga
Malachi Williams, Redlands East Valley
David Barajas, Bloomington
Isaiah Ward, Cajon
Jace Conway, Alta Loma
Nathen Hernandez, Yucaipa
Titus Richardson, Citrus Valley
Shadale Knight, Rancho Cucamonga
Safari Goode, Montclair
Coach: David Johnson, Aquinas
• Team Valley:
Dior Brown, Diamond Bar
Malcolm Bell, Diamond Bar
Alex Kim, Diamond Bar
David Burnham, Summit
Tyson Thornton, Rialto
Isaiah Ham, Rialto
Brian Smith, Upland
Kenneth Brown, Oak Hills
Deacon Tolliver, Los Osos
Adrian Gutierrez, Chaffey
Dylan Victorino, Ayala
Denzel Hines, Colony
Jesse Ramirez, Kaiser
The event is sponsored by Baker’s Drive Thru.
