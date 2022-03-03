Rosaline Torralva pitched well and also contributed at the plate as the Jurupa Hills softball team crushed Canyon Springs, 12-1, on March 1.
While on the mound, Torralva allowed two hits in six innings and struck out eight batters. She helped out offensively with two singles and an RBI.
Jaylin Olguin clobbered two singles and drove in four runs.
Jessica Gaitan crunched a double and scored a run. Isabella Guevara singled twice and scored two runs, and Elise Sanchez and Kristina Sandoval both singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.