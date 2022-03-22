Haylee Torres went 3-for-4 to lead the Jurupa Hills softball team to a 9-4 win over local rival Summit on March 17.
Torres doubled, singled twice, scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Spartans.
Rosaline Torralva bashed three hits and drove in two runs, and she was also the winning pitcher.
Elise Sanchez hammered a double and a single, scored two runs, and knocked in two runs. Natalie Montes and Kristina Sandoval each slammed a double.
Ashley Montes had two singles, one run, and one RBI. Isabella Guevara had two singles and two runs and Jaylin Olguin had two singles and one RBI.
For Summit, Bianca Diamond went 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Jayleen Espinoza had two doubles, one run, and one RBI. Aaliyah Arratia doubled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Christina Adams and Madison Lourenco both singled.
