Norberto Toscano went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, one run, and one RBI as the Jurupa Hills baseball team thrashed Serra, 10-2, in the second game of a non-league doubleheader on March 19.
Alejandro Rangel went 2-for-3 with a double, single, two runs, and one RBI for the Spartans.
Adrian Martinez doubled and Owen Oates, Andrew Aldaz, Diego Herrera, Noel Padilla, Christian Ramirez, and Daniel Inzunza all singled.
Herrera and Padilla teamed up for the pitching victory.
In the opening game of the doubleheader, Jurupa Hills lost, 7-5, even though Rangel slugged a double and single, drove in a run, and scored a run. Aldaz and Inzunza each singled and drove in two runs, and Toscano and Padilla added singles.
In a previous game, the Spartans were downed by Carter, 5-3. Rangel belted a double and a single, Inzunza doubled, Oates singled and drove in two runs, and Toscano singled.
