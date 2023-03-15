Norberto Toscano went 4-for-5 to lead the Jurupa Hills baseball team to a 15-6 conquest of Carter on March 8.
Toscano slugged a triple and double, drove in three runs, and scored three runs for the Spartans, who exploded for eight runs in the third inning to claim a big lead.
Isaac Amador slammed a double and two singles, drove in three runs, and scored two runs.
Anthony Morales was 2-for-2 with a double, single, two runs, and one RBI.
Robert Perez had a double and an RBI. Adrian Martinez, Orlando Nunez, Jack Thompson, Anthony Pardo, Andrew Aldaz, and Noel Padilla all singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.