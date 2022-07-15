Two athletes from Fontana took high honors in the 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships and have qualified for the upcoming world championships in their respective events.
Khallifah Rosser, a Summit High School graduate, and Rachel McCoy, a Fontana A.B. Miller High School graduate, were among the top performers at the national finals in Eugene, Oregon last month.
Rosser came in third place in the men’s 400 meter hurdles with a time of 47.65. Rai Benjamin took first place at 47.04 and Trevor Bassitt was second at 47.47.
Rosser had an excellent college career at Cal State Los Angeles, where he was an All-American and had the nation’s No. 1 time of 49.23 in 2018. He was hoping to qualify for the Olympics but came up short.
McCoy took third place in the women’s high jump at 1.90 meters at the nationals. Vashti Cunningham was first at 1.93 and Rachel Glenn was second at 1.90.
McCoy participated in the Olympics in 2021, becoming one of the few Fontana natives to ever reach that goal. She did not receive a medal.
Rosser and McCoy will be competing in the world championships, which start July 15 and will be held in Eugene, Oregon for the first time.
