Quarterback Trevian Tribble ran for three touchdowns and passed for another TD -- all in the first half -- as the Kaiser High School football team trounced Arroyo Valley, 30-12, on April 10.
The Cats, who lifted their record to 2-1 on the season, took control of the game in the opening minutes.
After the Kaiser defense recovered an Arroyo Valley fumble, Tribble went 23 yards around the right side on a keeper for a 6-0 lead.
A short while later, Tribble led the Cats on a long drive by completing two passes to Nate Bedolla. Then Tribble dashed 24 yards around the left side to the end zone.
On Kaiser's next possession, Tribble broke free for a spectacular 80-yard touchdown run, giving the Cats a 22-0 advantage.
In the second period, Tribble connected with Dustin Chaidez on a 47-yard TD to put Kaiser ahead 30-0 at halftime.
