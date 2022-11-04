Two doubles teams performed well for the Fontana A.B. Miller girls’ tennis team this fall.
Alejandra Delgado and Lilianna Mirimontes won the Mountain Valley League doubles championship at the end of the regular season.
In addition, Karol Lopez and Cecilia Torres took third place in the league and also advanced to CIF competition.
