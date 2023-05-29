Two Etiwanda High School athletes achieved high honors at the CIF State track and field finals in Clovis on May 27.
Camryn Alo took second place in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 1/4 inch. She finished behind Aja Johnson of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, Janelle Avilez finished in fifth place in the 1600 meters. She accomplished a time of 4 minutes, 45.83 seconds. The winner was Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura.
