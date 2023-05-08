Micah Watson and Destiney Rentie, two members of the Fontana High School track team, took first place at the league’s individual finals recently.
Watson won the league championship in the 3200 race and also came in second place in the 1600.
Rentie was the top finisher in the 400 and took second place in the 200.
Overall, the Steelers placed in 12 events at the finals. Other strong performers included:
Arnulfo Orozco, second place in the 400
Denise Buck, third place in the 300 hurdles
Nicolas Juarez, third place in the 1600 and 3200
Isaia Sanchez, third place in the 110 hurdles
Matthew Barrera, third place in the 800
Duane Haile, Isaia Sanchez, Arnulfo Orozco, and Edwin Badillo, third place in the boys’ 4x100 relay
Lina Leon, Merary Mendoza, Jazmine Morales, Jocelyn Lopez, third place in the girls’ 4x400 relay.
