Two softball players who graduated from Jurupa Hills High School are now on college teams which have advanced to the upcoming NCAA tournament.
Jaidyn Hamby, a sophomore outfielder, plays for North Carolina Central University (NCCU), which won its first MEAC championship and received an automatic bid to play Coppin State University in the first round on May 20.
Hamby’s biggest moment during the regular season came on April 27, when she bashed a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give NCCU a dramatic 2-1 win over Norfolk State.
She also had a good game against Western Carolina on May 4, when she went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
----- IN ADDITION, Sophia Guevara, who was a teammate of Hamby at Jurupa Hills, is a member of the Cal State Fullerton squad.
Fullerton will play Auburn in the first round of NCAA competition on May 19.
Guevara, a sophomore catcher, has seen limited playing time this year.
