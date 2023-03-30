Bloomington Little League held its opening ceremonies at Kessler Park on March 25, and two very special guests attended the event.
Two members of the 1981 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Ken Landreaux and Jerry Reuss, were applauded by the large crowd.
Landreaux, a center fielder, caught the final out of the ’81 World Series, and Reuss, a pitcher, helped the Dodgers win the title.
“The Bloomington Little League members had a blast seeing, taking pictures, and getting autographed baseballs and cards from Kenny Landreaux and Jerry Reuss,” said San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.
“As a former coach of 12 years, I love baseball because it teaches life lessons, such as teamwork, working hard, working together, and never quitting.”
The Department of San Bernardino County Library, First 5 San Bernardino, and the Bloomington Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) supported the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.