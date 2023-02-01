The football team at Jurupa Hills High School has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years, and so it was appropriate that two of the stars on that team have received college scholarships.
During a ceremony at the school on Feb. 1, Jordan Napier and Kamron Taylor signed their letters of intent in front of their cheering family members and schoolmates.
----- NAPIER will be attending San Diego State University in the fall. “I’m going there because it’s close to home,” he said.
Napier, who will possibly major in business, will be demonstrating his defensive skills by playing free safety on the football field.
During his senior season last fall, Napier made 41 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles and intercepted a pass.
He also was a standout as a receiver on offense, catching 30 passes for 600 yards and 10 touchdowns. Plus, he carried the ball 26 times for 158 yards and 5 TDs.
He helped lead the Spartans to the league title the past two years, but he was disappointed that his sophomore season was abbreviated.
“It was tough because we had (restrictions due to) COVID,” he said, “but the other three years were good.”
----- TAYLOR will be heading to Northern Colorado to be a running back.
“I thought it was the best fit for me and my family,” he said.
Taylor, who will major in marketing, said he liked being part of the winning team at Jurupa Hills.
As a senior, he was the Spartans’ top ground gainer with 754 yards in 106 carries and 9 touchdowns. He also hauled in 20 passes for 308 yards and 2 TDs.
