Isaac Castillo and Luke Ozier greatly enjoyed playing football at Kaiser High School, and now they are also enthusiastic about continuing their athletic careers at the University of Redlands.
The two seniors officially accepted scholarships to attend Redlands during a signing ceremony on March 8 in the Kaiser gym.
Castillo, an offensive lineman, said he became excited about becoming a Bulldog after he visited the university.
“The campus was beautiful, and they have the classes that I want,” he said.
Castillo was a key contributor to the Kaiser offense, providing the blocking that enabled running back Jonathan Marshall Jr. to gain 1,225 yards last fall.
“My years at Kaiser have been amazing,” he said. “This program made me the man I am today.”
Castillo, who has a 3.6 grade point average at Kaiser, is planning to major in finances at Redlands.
Ozier, a tight end, has a 3.7 GPA and is looking forward to attending college after graduating in May.
“When I went to Redlands on an official visit, I fell in love with the campus; it was so beautiful,” he said.
Ozier was limited to four games during the 2022 season, but he made his presence felt with 5 receptions for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also played basketball for the Cats.
“My years here at Kaiser have molded me into the best man I could be, both on and off the field,” he said.
Both Ozier and Castillo said they appreciated coach Bill Cardosi and his staff. Kaiser finished with a record of 6-4 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.