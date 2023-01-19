Two Fontana A.B. Miller High School wrestlers performed well in tournament competition recently.
Setsianna Kraynak took first place in the 116-pound weight class at the Montclair Lady Cavalier Classic girls’ wrestling tournament. She went 4-0 overall and won her championship match by a score of 11-9 in overtime.
Also, Estreya Santana obtained seventh place in the 111-pound weight class. She was 3-1 on the day and had three pins in a total time of 45 seconds, with her fastest pin in 9 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.