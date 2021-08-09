Two NFL players with connections to Fontana have switched teams for the start of the 2021 season.
Marvin Jones, who grew up in Fontana and graduated from Etiwanda High School, was a standout receiver for five years with the Detroit Lions but is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jones, 31, signed a two-year contract with the Jaguars earlier this year.
In 2020, Jones had a career-high 76 catches for 978 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Lions.
He was the only player in the NFL with at least nine receiving touchdowns the past two seasons.
Overall in his career at Detroit, he caught 423 passes for 6,025 yards and 51 TDs.
----- WHILE Jones was leaving the Lions, another local player -- Jamaal Williams, a Summit High School graduate -- was joining the Lions.
Williams, a running back for the Green Bay Packers the past four years, signed a two-year deal with Detroit in March.
Williams had a mostly backup role for Green Bay but contributed much to the team. He started three games last year and finished with 505 yards in 119 rushing attempts (a 4.2 average) and scored 2 touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 236 yards and a TD.
He has 1,985 career yards in 500 carries (a 4.0 average) and 10 touchdowns. In addition, he has caught 122 passes for 961 yards and 8 TDs.
In July, Williams said on Twitter: "Mark my words … Year 5 gonna be one to remember."
