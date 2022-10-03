Two running backs from Fontana schools — Jamaal Williams and Tyler Allgeier — performed well for their respective NFL teams during games on Oct. 2.
Williams, a Summit High School graduate, rushed for 108 yards in 19 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Detroit Lions. One of his TDs was a career-long 51-yarder.
After four games, Williams leads the league in rushing touchdowns with six.
However, despite Williams’ fine efforts, the Lions’ record dropped to 1-3 following their 48-45 loss to Seattle.
----- MEANWHILE, Allgeier, a Kaiser High School graduate, rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries and also caught a 20-yard pass to help the Atlanta Falcons achieve a 23-20 win over Cleveland.
It was Allgeier’s best game as a pro. The rookie was a fifth-round draft pick in April.
Both Allgeier and Williams were standouts for BYU during their college days.
