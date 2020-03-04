Jacob Velazquez and Fabian Zamora combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter as the Summit High School baseball team overwhelmed Desert Mirage, 14-0, on Feb. 26.
Velazquez threw the first four innings and struck out five batters, while Zamora struck out one batter in his lone inning of work in the non-league game.
Isaias Espiritu helped the SkyHawks at the plate by going 2-for-2, driving in two runs, and scoring a run.
Jesse Jeronimo went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run.
Cris Enriquez was 1-for-1 with a triple and two runs scored.
