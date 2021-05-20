Two Summit High School swimmers are performing extremely well this year and are looking forward to advancing to CIF competition.
Chelsea Fascio, a sophomore, has already broken four of Summit's swim records and has automatically qualified for the CIF Division 4 meet in the 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley, and 100 backstroke.
However, she will only be competing in two of the events, said coach Nicholas Delgado.
Austin Larson Teague, a junior, is close to qualifying in several events in the CIF Division 3 meet (the boys moved up a division).
On May 13, Teague broke the school record for the 100 breaststroke, bettering the mark by 5 seconds set by Austin Sparks, who went to the state finals in 2019.
Teague and Fascio have been standouts on the Summit squad, which is relatively small this season because of the pandemic.
