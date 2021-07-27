At a gym in western Fontana, many local residents are learning how to improve their strength -- and some of them are even achieving world records in the process.
B.I.G. Speed and Strength opened in 2017, and under the guidance of owner Jacob Finerty, two women -- Nadia Stowers and Deanna Flores -- have accomplished top marks in Strongman competitions.
Stowers, in fact, holds three world records in the women's middleweight division -- in the axle press, block press, and log press.
She said the excellent individual weightlifting training she received at B.I.G. (which stands for "Believe, Invest, and Grow") Speed and Strength has paid off.
"This means that we're reaching the goals that we set at the very beginning, upon starting my training with Jacob. We're on the right track," said Stowers. "When you follow your coaching, when you trust the process, things that you thought were impossible are now within reach."
Stowers was the very first client to sign up with Finerty and was the first Strongman athlete he coached.
"I was the guinea pig for a lot of this stuff," she said with a smile, adding that Finerty advised her to adopt the "lean back technique" and it has worked out very well for her over the years.
Flores, meanwhile, is relatively new to Strongman activity, but she has been quite impressive in a short amount of time, setting the world record for women in the lightweight division.
Finerty said he is pleased that Flores and Stowers have been successful and is looking forward to more B.I.G. Speed and Strength members following in their footsteps.
"I really love helping people," Finerty said. "You just invest time in them and get them to believe in themselves, and the rest is history."
Finerty, who was born and raised in the High Desert, was a college football player in Nebraska before embarking on a career as a police officer. Now his aim is to offer a top-notch facility along with a high level of training in order to benefit people of all ages and all skill levels, including "12-year-olds who are learning how to squat for the first time."
Finerty himself has earned some honors, including being named California's Strongest Man in 2016. Since then, he has endured setbacks due to injuries, but now he has recovered and is optimistic about returning to competition.
"Our team is growing past 40 people now, and we have a lot of powerhouses coming up and this should be a great year as they go for their pro cards," he said. "It makes me really proud to see how far we've come in a few years and I'm looking forward to the future."
B.I.G. Speed and Strength is located at 8469 Cherry Avenue. For more information, visit www.bigspeedandstrength.com or call (760) 713-3543.
