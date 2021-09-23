Despite a sensational performance by Kiyel Tyler, the Kaiser High School football team dropped a 49-28 decision to Eisenhower on Sept. 17.
Tyler, a sophomore, rushed for 281 yards in 14 carries and scored a 72-yard touchdown to lead the Cats’ offensive attack.
Also for Kaiser, Donovan Price gained 84 yards in 13 carries, including a 49-yard run, and scored a touchdown.
John Quiroga completed 2 of 4 passes for 42 yards. He had a 23-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Carrillo and a 19-yard TD completion to Zaiden Galasso.
The Kaiser defense was helped by Chris Williams, who intercepted a pass and returned in 28 yards.
Anthony Bernal had 3 solo tackles and 5 assists, and Justice Carrillo and Isaiah Wallace each had 3 tackles and 1 assist. Claudio Santillan had 2 tackles and 4 assists, Cain Apostol had 2 tackles and 2 assists, and Jonathan Marshall Jr. and Tyler both had 2 tackles and 1 assist.
Kaiser has a bye this week (Sept. 24) and will host Summit on Friday, Oct. 1.
