Kiyel Tyler rushed for 311 yards in 28 carries as the Kaiser High School football team sped past Arroyo, 49-14, in the season-opening non-league game on Aug. 19.
Tyler, an 11th-grader who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year, scored four touchdowns. He had a 78-yard run, helping the Cats pile up a total of 436 yards on the ground.
Jonathan Marshall Jr. also had a fine game, gaining 119 yards in 16 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Quarterback Tristan Reyes completed 5 passes for 64 yards. Ian Llamas had 2 receptions for 32 yards and Tyler and Marshall each made a catch.
Kaiser led by a slim 14-7 margin at halftime, but then the Cats erupted for 21 points in the third quarter and pulled away for the resounding victory.
The Cats’ next game will be at home against Ramona on Friday, Aug. 26.
