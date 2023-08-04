National CORE will welcome the U.S. women’s professional indoor soccer national team to the Toyota Arena in Ontario on Sunday, Sept. 10 as the major sponsor of the team’s match against Mexico’s national women’s team.
The match is the first of a doubleheader that includes a face-off between the U.S. and Mexico’s men’s indoor national teams.
"National CORE is proud to serve as a major sponsor of the U.S. women's national indoor soccer team match," National CORE President Michael Ruane said. "Excellence is one of the central values of our U.S. women's team — just as it is for National CORE in our efforts to create high-quality affordable living communities across the nation. This promises to be a match well worth watching."
The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m. with the women’s match and conclude with the 5 p.m. men’s game.
Toyota Arena, home of the Empire Strykers, is providing access to both games with one ticket.
Jimmy Nordberg, executive vice president of the Strykers, welcomed National CORE as a sponsor.
"We are beyond thrilled to have National CORE on board as our official sponsor for the USA women's indoor soccer game,” Nordberg said. “Their support means our community can come together and revel in this momentous event.”
For more information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities, call (909) 457-0252 or visit www.TheEmpireStrykers.com.
