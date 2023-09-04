The United States will be taking on Mexico in a professional indoor soccer doubleheader at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The women’s match between the two countries will begin at 1 p.m. and the men’s match will follow at 5 p.m.
Fans can see both games for the price of one ticket. The ticket prices are $15 in the upper bowl and $35 in the lower bowl.
The event is being hosted by the Inland Empire Strykers, who play their home games at Toyota Arena.
For more information, call (909) 457-0252 or visit www.theempirestrykers.com/usa-vs-mexico-game
