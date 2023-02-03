The Fontana A.B. Miller boys’ soccer team concluded a terrific regular season by achieving an undefeated record and the Mountain Valley League championship.
The Rebels were 8-0-2 in league action and 9-0-2 overall.
In league competition, the Rebels defeated three teams twice. They conquered Pacific by scores of 13-0 and 5-0, Indian Springs (1-0 and 4-1), and Jurupa Valley (6-0 and 3-1).
In addition, Miller conquered Rubidoux 3-1 and also tied Rubidoux 2-2. The Rebels downed San Bernardino by a 4-2 margin and then tied San Bernardino in the finale by a 1-1 score.
It was a great turnaround for the Rebels, who had finished low in the standings last year due to forfeits.
