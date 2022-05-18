Thanks to great pitching, the Etiwanda High School baseball team has advanced into the CIF championship game.
The Eagles will face Torrance for the Division 2 title on Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Cal State Fullerton.
In the dramatic semifinal game on May 17, Etiwanda (24-8) and Palos Verdes played 10 scoreless innings before the Eagles erupted for five runs in the top of the 11th for a 5-0 triumph.
Yahir Ramirez acquired the mound victory, allowing two hits in four innings of relief. Freshman Brady Ebel pitched the first seven innings, allowing six hits while striking out six batters.
Alfredo Capacete helped the Eagles at the plate by collecting two singles, one run, and one RBI. His single in the 11th inning drove in the eventual winning run.
Armando Briseno pounded a double and a single and Austen Roellig had a double, run, and RBI. Tyler Shigenaka had a single, run, and RBI, and Michael Harrison and Ebel both had a single and a run.
----- IN THE quarterfinals on May 13, the Eagles crushed Pacifica, 10-0, as Dylan Goff pitched six innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Ramirez pitched the final inning and allowed one hit.
Harrison aided the Eagles’ offense by going 2-for-2 with a double, single, sacrifice fly, and walk. He drove in two runs and scored one run.
Capacete supplied two singles and one RBI. Roellig had a single, two runs, and one RBI, while Ebel and Parker Sobiesiak each singled and drove in two runs. Michai Harrison had a single and an RBI and Shigenaka had a single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.