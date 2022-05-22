Nothing could stop the powerful Etiwanda High School baseball team in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
The Eagles, using spectacular pitching and strong hitting, captured the Division 2 championship with a 6-1 conquest of Torrance in the decisive game on May 21.
Etiwanda (25-8) went 5-0 in the tournament, outscoring its opponents by a combined margin of 41-4.
Dylan Goff was magnificent on the mound for the Eagles, pitching a complete-game six-hitter and allowing no earned runs. He struck out nine batters.
Austen Roellig starred at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and two singles and driving in two runs as Etiwanda scored three runs in the third inning and added three more in the sixth.
Armando Briseno belted a triple, scored a run, and drove in a run. Alfredo Capacete and Parker Sobiesiak each doubled and Tyler Shigenaka, Abraham Zapata, Michael Harrison, and Brady Ebel all singled.
The Eagles won the league title during the regular season and have now won eight straight games overall (and 13 of the last 14).
