All the buzz in prep basketball has been focused on Sierra Canyon, the powerhouse team from Chatsworth which features Bronny James, the son of L.A. Lakers superstar LeBron James.
But on June 17, it was Etiwanda High School's turn to bask in the spotlight.
The Eagles turned in a great team effort and brought down Sierra Canyon, 82-76, in the semifinal round of the CIF Southern California Open Division Regionals.
Etiwanda (13-2) will now travel to undefeated Torrey Pines in the finals on Saturday, June 19.
Marcus Green and Jahmai Mashack each scored 20 points to spark the Eagles, who have enjoyed much success in CIF competition over the years but had still lost to Sierra Canyon five times in a row previously.
Etiwanda led 36-31 at halftime and 61-57 after three quarters, and then Sierra Canyon moved in front, 65-64, in the fourth period.
But at that point, the Eagles suddenly exploded for 12 straight points to claim a 76-65 advantage. Sierra Canyon, playing at home, later pulled within three points but could get no closer.
Etiwanda utilized a balanced offensive attack, with Quinton Webb putting in 14 points and Darvelle Wyatt adding 13.
It was a reversal of a CIF Southern Section playoff game on June 4, when Sierra Canyon edged Etiwanda by the same score, 82-76.
LeBron James has been seen attending some of Sierra Canyon's games, and on June 17, actor Michael B. Jordan and rapper Drake were among the people in the crowd.
----- IT WAS ALSO a great night for the Etiwanda basketball ladies, who triumphed over West, 63-53, in the CIF Southern California Regional Division 1-AA semifinals.
The Eagles (18-4) will play at home against Lynwood on Saturday, June 19 in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.