If anything, the bid of the Etiwanda baseball team to add a CIF Southern California regional title to the Southern Section Division 2 crown the Eagles won on May 21 proved that it's not worth risking a young player's career for a title or a ring or whatever.
Torrey Pines took home a 19-8 win and the regional crown from Etiwanda as the Eagles ran out of pitching on June 4.
The Eagles finished with a 27-9 record, a school record for wins in a season. Torrey Pines ended up 23-12.
Etiwanda freshman third baseman-pitcher Brady Ebel hurt his back in a bone-jarring collision at first base in the sixth inning of the Eagles' 6-1 win over Torrance in the title game at Cal State Fullerton. Ebel had more than a week to rest before the Eagles returned to action in the regional playoffs that started May 31.
Ebel, the Eagles' No. 2 starting pitcher, felt a twinge in his back in the 6-1 over visiting Maranatha, Etiwanda coach Don Furnald said.
Despite his youth, the 6-2 Ebel was a vital part of the Etiwanda pitching staff all season, compiling a 0.32 earned run average. He pitched seven innings of shutout ball in a 10-inning, 5-0 win at Palos Verdes in the Division 2 semifinals.
But the back problems kept Ebel from pitching the rest of the playoffs.
The lack of pitching caught up with the Eagles in the regional playoffs. Furnald said he wouldn't have used Ebel on Saturday no matter what.
Etiwanda's pitching problems were compounded when Furnal had to use No. 3 pitcher Yahir Ramirez in the 6-1 win over Maranatha on May 31. Furnald tried to use Ramirez against Torrey Pines but the senior righty was spent.
Torrey Pines overcame a 3-0 deficit with five runs in the third inning and six in the fourth and pulled away with six runs in the sixth in a game stopped by the 10-run rule after six innings.
Ebel, Tyler McEvoy, Michael Harrison and Armando Briseno each had two hits for the Eagles.
