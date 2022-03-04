The great season for the Fontana High School boys' basketball team just keeps getting better and better.
On March 3, the Steelers brought down previously undefeated Harbor Teacher, 49-45, in a state playoff game.
Fontana will now play La Quinta at the Steelers' gym on Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the Division V Southern California regional semifinals.
With their seventh straight postseason win (including five in the CIF Southern Section playoffs), the Steelers raised their record to 27-5 overall.
They are seeded No. 9 in the state regionals, but they used their terrific defense to topple Harbor Teacher, the No. 1 seed, which had come into the game with an 18-0 record.
It was their second consecutive road win, following a 53-40 victory over Northview on March 1.
