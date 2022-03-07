The Fontana High School basketball players had piled up numerous achievements during their historic 2021-22 season, including a 49-45 victory over previously undefeated Harbor Teacher in the state playoffs on March 3.
However, the Steelers' spectacular year then came to an end on March 5, when La Quinta stopped the locals in the CIF Southern California regional semifinals, 66-59.
The Fohi squad, which finished with a 27-6 overall record, saw its nine-game winning streak snapped. Five of those victories were in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, where the Steelers won the CIF 5A title, and two of the wins came in the state tourney.
Against La Quinta, the Fontanans trailed 30-26 at halftime, but then the hot-shooting opponents went on a big surge in the third quarter and eventually expanded their lead to 20 points.
Fohi came back in the final minutes, reducing the deficit to six points thanks to the outside shooting of Jesus Avalos, but La Quinta connected on some key free throws and held on for the win at the Steeler gym.
