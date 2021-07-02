High jumper Rachel McCoy, a Fontana A.B. Miller High School graduate, will get the opportunity of a lifetime -- a trip to the Olympics in Tokyo in July.
U.S. Olympic officials decided this week that McCoy has qualified for the 2021 Olympics even though she did not place high enough in the final standings of the high jump at the recently-completed U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. to make the team at that time. The top three are awarded places on the team provided they meet the qualifying standard.
McCoy cleared 6 feet, 4 inches at the trials to clinch fourth place. Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cuningham, won with a height of 6-5, the Olympic standard.
Inka McPheron took second place with a leap of 6-4. Nicole Green also cleared 6-4.
Because McPherson cleared 6-4 on her first attempt at the height, she was awarded second place. Greene cleared 6-4 on her second attempt, meaning she got third.
McCoy soared over 6-4 on her third attempt, good for fourth place. McCoy was in good position going into the 6-4 attempt with no misses, a factor that counts in tiebreaks. All three athletes failed on three attempts at 6-5.
However, McCoy cleared 6-5 earlier in the season, meaning she has met the Olympic standard. Competing in the Games requires an athlete not only to make their nation's team but also to meet the Olympic standard, and thus McCoy will be on her way to Tokyo.
McCoy won two CIF State high jump titles, in 2011 and 2013, before graduating from Miller in 2013.
