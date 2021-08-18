Kaiser High School's opening game of the fall football season has been called off, the school said.
The Cats were scheduled to travel to Rancho Verde for their non-league opener on Friday, Aug. 20, but Rancho Verde was unable to play because of COVID-19 protocols.
As a result, the Cats will have only nine games instead of 10 this season. They will play at home against Cajon on Friday, Aug. 27.
During the shortened season this past spring, the Cats ended up with a 2-1 record. They were scheduled to play four games, but one of their opponents had to cancel due to COVID-19.
----- IN OTHER PREP FOOTBALL ACTION, Summit High School will begin its season with a home game against Santa Fe on Thursday, Aug. 19, and Fontana High School will travel to Apple Valley to face Granite Hills on Friday, Aug. 20.
