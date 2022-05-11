Three prep baseball teams from Fontana enjoyed good seasons in 2022, advancing to the second round of the CIF playoffs in their respective divisions before being eliminated.
Here are the playoff results for Kaiser, Summit, and Fontana A.B. Miller:
----- KAISER pulled off an exciting comeback to win its first-round game on May 6. The Cats, trailing 4-2, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 win over Irvine in the Division 3 tournament.
Kaiser received key hits from several players, including Jesus Ledesma, who doubled and drove in two runs.
Frank Estrada doubled and scored a run, while Brandon Alvarez and Daniel Soto both had a single and an RBI. Jamari Giddens had a single and a run and Andrew Griffin had an RBI and a run.
Diego Castillo was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and two earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Then in the second round, Kaiser lost a heartbreaker at Oaks Christian, 4-3, on May 10 and finished with a 21-10 overall record.
Against Oaks Christian, Raul Galarza doubled and singled and had one RBI. Alvarez singled twice and scored a run, and Carlos Lopez added a single.
----- SUMMIT rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to achieve a 7-4 victory over Cajon in Round 1 of the Division 3 tourney on May 6.
The SkyHawks exploded for four runs in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth stanza to gain the win.
Samuel Lopez went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI to aid the Summit squad.
Quinn Stewart bashed a double and a sacrifice fly and drove in two runs. Ivan Gonzalez doubled and knocked in two runs.
Bruce Caropreso had a single, run, and RBI, while Andres Aguilar had a single and two runs and Isaac Castanon had a single and a run.
Jacob Velazquez pitched well in relief, allowing six hits and no earned runs in five innings while striking out seven batters.
The SkyHawks moved on to the second round, where they suffered a tough 3-2 loss to Riverside Poly and ended up with a 15-12-2 record.
----- MILLER scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie and obtain a 7-5 win over Rancho Mirage in the Division 6 opener on May 5.
Robert Alvarez helped spark the Rebels by crushing a triple and two singles, scoring two runs, and driving in one run.
Nathen Sandoval had three singles, two runs, and one RBI, while Daniel Martinez had a double, single, run, and RBI. Andrew Ridge had a double and a run and Landon Herrera, Josemanuel Saldana, and Jeremiah Gardner all singled.
Then in Round 2, Miller lost to Estancia, 6-1, on May 10. The Rebels finished with an 18-6 overall record.
