Two local athletes, Etiwanda High School graduate Delaney Spaulding and Fontana A.B. Miller High School graduate Rachel McCoy, have finished their participation in the Olympics in Tokyo.
Spaulding was a member of the United States softball team which took home the silver medal. The Americans were undefeated until they lost to Japan in the championship game.
In a Facebook post on Aug. 5, Spaulding expressed her satisfaction with the outcome.
"It was no doubt the best experience I could have ever imagined and still at a loss of words about it all," she said.
Spaulding, who was an All-American at UCLA, was a starting infielder for the U.S. squad.
"It took a lot for me to personally achieve this goal and it wouldn’t have been possible without God’s Grace. How freaking cool He is and the story He wrote for my life!" she said.
----- MEANWHILE, McCoy competed in the high jump in track and field but did not qualify for the finals.
She had been named to the Olympic team after reaching the qualifying standard of 1.96 meters (6 feet 5 inches) at a meet in Texas on May 26. She was ranked 19th in the world at that time.
At Tokyo, she finished 12th with a jump of 1.86 meters.
