Summit's Jeremiah Beck makes a fine diving catch during the SkyHawks' 34-0 win over Santa Fe on Aug. 19.  (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)

The football teams from Fontana had been hoping that the difficulties caused by the coronavirus were behind them, but as it turns out, they have already been affected by two cancelations at the beginning of the 2021 fall season.

On Aug. 20, Kaiser High School was scheduled to open against Rancho Verde, but the game was called off because Rancho Verde was unable to play due to coronavirus protocols.

On Aug. 19, Summit High School started the year with a 34-0 conquest of Santa Fe, but the SkyHawks' next opponent, Corona, is unable to compete because of COVID-19 protocols, and so the SkyHawks' scheduled game on Aug. 27 was canceled.

Meanwhile, the Fontana High School squad, which did not play at all during the 2020-2021 season, had its first game in two years on Aug. 20. The Steelers lost to Granite Hills, 45-6.

The other two local teams, Jurupa Hills and Fontana A.B. Miller, will start their season by facing off on Aug. 27 at the Spartans' stadium.

The complete schedules for Fontana schools (as of Aug. 21):

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-1 record)

Skyline League

Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6

Aug. 27 -- Pacific

Sept. 3 -- at Chino

Sept. 9 -- Jurupa Hills

Sept. 16 -- at Miller

Sept. 24 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Bloomington

Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World

Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley

Oct. 29 -- Rialto

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL

Mountain Valley League

Aug. 27 -- at Jurupa Hills

Sept. 3 -- at Bloomington

Sept. 9 -- at Arlington

Sept. 16 -- Fontana

Sept. 24 -- Azusa

Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley

Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux

Oct. 15 -- Pacific

Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino

Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Sunkist League

Aug. 27 -- Miller

Sept. 3 -- Chino Hills

Sept. 9 -- at Fontana

Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace

Sept. 24 -- at Colony

Oct. 1 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)

Oct. 15 -- Carter

Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL

Sunkist League

Aug. 27 -- Cajon

Sept. 2 -- Sultana

Sept. 9 -- at Orange Vista

Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower

Oct. 1 -- Summit

Oct. 7 -- at Colton

Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio

Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 29 -- at Carter

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-0 record)

San Andreas League

Summit 34, Santa Fe 0

Sept. 3 -- at Beaumont

Sept. 10 -- North

Sept. 17 -- Carter

Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace

Oct. 22 -- Colton

Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower

