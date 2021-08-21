The football teams from Fontana had been hoping that the difficulties caused by the coronavirus were behind them, but as it turns out, they have already been affected by two cancelations at the beginning of the 2021 fall season.
On Aug. 20, Kaiser High School was scheduled to open against Rancho Verde, but the game was called off because Rancho Verde was unable to play due to coronavirus protocols.
On Aug. 19, Summit High School started the year with a 34-0 conquest of Santa Fe, but the SkyHawks' next opponent, Corona, is unable to compete because of COVID-19 protocols, and so the SkyHawks' scheduled game on Aug. 27 was canceled.
Meanwhile, the Fontana High School squad, which did not play at all during the 2020-2021 season, had its first game in two years on Aug. 20. The Steelers lost to Granite Hills, 45-6.
The other two local teams, Jurupa Hills and Fontana A.B. Miller, will start their season by facing off on Aug. 27 at the Spartans' stadium.
The complete schedules for Fontana schools (as of Aug. 21):
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-1 record)
Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Aug. 27 -- Pacific
Sept. 3 -- at Chino
Sept. 9 -- Jurupa Hills
Sept. 16 -- at Miller
Sept. 24 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Bloomington
Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL
Mountain Valley League
Aug. 27 -- at Jurupa Hills
Sept. 3 -- at Bloomington
Sept. 9 -- at Arlington
Sept. 16 -- Fontana
Sept. 24 -- Azusa
Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux
Oct. 15 -- Pacific
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
Sunkist League
Aug. 27 -- Miller
Sept. 3 -- Chino Hills
Sept. 9 -- at Fontana
Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace
Sept. 24 -- at Colony
Oct. 1 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)
Oct. 15 -- Carter
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL
Sunkist League
Aug. 27 -- Cajon
Sept. 2 -- Sultana
Sept. 9 -- at Orange Vista
Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower
Oct. 1 -- Summit
Oct. 7 -- at Colton
Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-0 record)
San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Sept. 3 -- at Beaumont
Sept. 10 -- North
Sept. 17 -- Carter
Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
