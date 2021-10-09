Here are the results for the prep football teams from Fontana during games of Oct. 7-8:
• Kaiser High School crunched Colton, 49-18.
• Fontana A.B. Miller walloped Rubidoux, 42-14.
• Summit thwarted Jurupa Hills, 14-6.
• Fontana lost to Bloomington, 22-6.
Here are the schedules for the Fontana teams:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-6 record), Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Big Bear 23, Fontana 7
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Colton 35, Fontana 6
Bloomington 22, Fontana 6
Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER (4-2 record), Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Miller 41, Bloomington 8
Miller 34, Arlington 13
Grand Terrace 36, Miller 29
Miller 42, Jurupa Valley 7
Miller 42, Rubidoux 14
Oct. 15 -- Pacific
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS (5-2 record), Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Jurupa Hills 48, Grand Terrace 6
Jurupa Hills 47, Colony 12
Villa Park 35, Jurupa Hills 25
Summit 14, Jurupa Hills 6
Oct. 15 -- Carter
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (2-4 record), Sunkist League
Cajon 38, Kaiser 10
Kaiser 28, Sultana 27
Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20
Eisenhower 49, Kaiser 28
Summit 47, Kaiser 0
Kaiser 49, Colton 18
Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (5-2 record), San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Beaumont 32, Summit 22
North 26, Summit 6
Summit 49, Carter 8
Summit 45, Murrieta Mesa 7
Summit 47, Kaiser 0
Summit 14, Jurupa Hills 6
Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
(Summit’s home games are at the Fontana A.B. Miller stadium.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.