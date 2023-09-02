Here are the updated results and schedules for prep football teams in Fontana:
—— FONTANA STEELERS (1-2)
San Bernardino 38, Fontana 14
Fontana 29, Indian Springs 13
Carter 43, Fontana 7
Sept. 8 — Ontario
Sept. 14 — Patriot
Sept. 29 — Colton
Oct. 5 — at Bloomington
Oct. 13 — Notre Dame
Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley
—— FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS (2-1)
Miller 21, Colton 18
Perris 48, Miller 37
Miller 51, Rialto 32
Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley
Sept. 14 — at West Valley
Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley
Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux
Oct. 13 — Pacific
Oct. 20 — San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs
—— JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS (0-2)
Glendora 27, Jurupa Hills 13
Downey 30, Jurupa Hills 23
Sept. 8 — Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — at Los Altos
Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto
Sept. 29 — Kaiser
Oct. 5 — at Carter
Oct. 13 — Eisenhower
Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)
—— KAISER CATS (2-1)
Kaiser 42, Arroyo 7
Ramona 28, Kaiser 17
Kaiser 32, Paloma Valley 13
Sept. 8 — Claremont
Sept. 14 — Segerstrom
Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 5 — Eisenhower
Oct. 13 — Carter
Oct. 20 — at Rialto
Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World
—— SUMMIT SKYHAWKS (1-2)
Summit 33, Los Osos 13
Salesian 14, Summit 13
Beaumont 38, Summit 3
Sept. 8 — at Silverado
Sept. 15 — Carter
Sept. 29 — Rim of the World
Oct. 5 — at Rialto
Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace
Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills
(Home games are at Miller)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.