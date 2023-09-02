Kaiser

Kiyel Tyler of Kaiser runs for a touchdown during the Cats' win over Paloma Valley on Sept. 1.  (Contributed photo by Kevin N. Keith)

Here are the updated results and schedules for prep football teams in Fontana:

—— FONTANA STEELERS (1-2)

San Bernardino 38, Fontana 14

Fontana 29, Indian Springs 13

Carter 43, Fontana 7

Sept. 8 — Ontario

Sept. 14 — Patriot

Sept. 29 — Colton

Oct. 5 — at Bloomington

Oct. 13 — Notre Dame

Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley

—— FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS (2-1)

Miller 21, Colton 18

Perris 48, Miller 37

Miller 51, Rialto 32

Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley

Sept. 14 — at West Valley

Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley

Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux

Oct. 13 — Pacific

Oct. 20 — San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs

—— JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS (0-2)

Glendora 27, Jurupa Hills 13

Downey 30, Jurupa Hills 23

Sept. 8 — Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — at Los Altos

Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto

Sept. 29 — Kaiser

Oct. 5 — at Carter

Oct. 13 — Eisenhower

Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)

—— KAISER CATS (2-1)

Kaiser 42, Arroyo 7

Ramona 28, Kaiser 17

Kaiser 32, Paloma Valley 13

Sept. 8 — Claremont

Sept. 14 — Segerstrom

Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 5 — Eisenhower

Oct. 13 — Carter

Oct. 20 — at Rialto

Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World

—— SUMMIT SKYHAWKS (1-2)

Summit 33, Los Osos 13

Salesian 14, Summit 13

Beaumont 38, Summit 3

Sept. 8 — at Silverado

Sept. 15 — Carter

Sept. 29 — Rim of the World

Oct. 5 — at Rialto

Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace

Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills

(Home games are at Miller)

