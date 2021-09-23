Prep football teams from Fontana are scheduled to return to action this Friday, Sept. 24.
Fontana A.B. Miller High School, which had its rivalry game with Fontana High School canceled due to COVID-19 protocols on Sept. 16, will play at home against Grand Terrace on Sept. 24.
Also, Fohi will host Colton, Jurupa Hills will travel to Colony, and Summit will trek to Murrieta Mesa.
Kaiser High School, which lost to Eisenhower last week, 49-28, will be idle this week.
The schedules:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-4 record), Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Big Bear 23, Fontana 7
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Sept. 24 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Bloomington
Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (2-1 record), Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Miller 41, Bloomington 8
Miller 34, Arlington 13
Sept. 24 -- Grand Terrace
Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux
Oct. 15 -- Pacific
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (4-0 record), Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Jurupa Hills 48, Grand Terrace 6
Sept. 24 -- at Colony
Oct. 1 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)
Oct. 15 -- Carter
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-3 record), Sunkist League
Cajon 38, Kaiser 10
Kaiser 28, Sultana 27
Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20
Eisenhower 49, Kaiser 28
Oct. 1 -- Summit
Oct. 7 -- at Colton
Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (2-2 record), San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Beaumont 32, Summit 22
North 26, Summit 6
Summit 49, Carter 8
Sept. 24 — at Murrieta Mesa
Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
(Home games are at Miller)
