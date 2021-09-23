Spartans

Kamron Taylor of Jurupa Hills tries to avoid a Fontana defender during a game earlier this year.  (Contributed photo by Kevin N. Keith)

Prep football teams from Fontana are scheduled to return to action this Friday, Sept. 24.

Fontana A.B. Miller High School, which had its rivalry game with Fontana High School canceled due to COVID-19 protocols on Sept. 16, will play at home against Grand Terrace on Sept. 24.

Also, Fohi will host Colton, Jurupa Hills will travel to Colony, and Summit will trek to Murrieta Mesa.

Kaiser High School, which lost to Eisenhower last week, 49-28, will be idle this week.

The schedules:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-4 record), Skyline League

Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6

Big Bear 23, Fontana 7

Chino 54, Fontana 2

Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0

Sept. 24 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Bloomington

Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World

Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley

Oct. 29 -- Rialto

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (2-1 record), Mountain Valley League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Miller 41, Bloomington 8

Miller 34, Arlington 13

Sept. 24 -- Grand Terrace

Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley

Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux

Oct. 15 -- Pacific

Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino

Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (4-0 record), Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17

Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0

Jurupa Hills 48, Grand Terrace 6

Sept. 24 -- at Colony

Oct. 1 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)

Oct. 15 -- Carter

Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-3 record), Sunkist League

Cajon 38, Kaiser 10

Kaiser 28, Sultana 27

Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20

Eisenhower 49, Kaiser 28

Oct. 1 -- Summit

Oct. 7 -- at Colton

Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio

Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 29 -- at Carter

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (2-2 record), San Andreas League

Summit 34, Santa Fe 0

Beaumont 32, Summit 22

North 26, Summit 6

Summit 49, Carter 8

Sept. 24 — at Murrieta Mesa

Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace

Oct. 22 -- Colton

Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower

(Home games are at Miller)

