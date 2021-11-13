Prep football teams from Fontana were defeated in the second round of the CIF playoffs on Nov. 12.
At Summit High School, the SkyHawks obtained an 8-7 lead late in the fourth quarter, but Chino Hills scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to pin a heartbreaking 15-8 loss on the locals. Summit ended its season with a record of 9-3.
In Covina, Kaiser High School finished with a 5-6 record after losing to Northview, 42-13.
