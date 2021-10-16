Here are the results and schedules for the prep football teams from Fontana:
• On Oct. 15, Summit High School surged past Grand Terrace, 58-24, to raise its record to 6-2.
• Kaiser High School slammed San Gorgonio, 52-0, to improve to 3-4.
• Fontana High School (0-7) lost to Rim of the World, 56-8.
• On Oct. 14, Jurupa Hills High School clobbered Carter, 56-8, to lift its record to 6-2.
Fontana A.B. Miller (4-2) was originally scheduled to face Pacific, but the game was cancelled because Pacific did not have enough players.
The schedules:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-7 record), Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Big Bear 23, Fontana 7
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Colton 35, Fontana 6
Bloomington 22, Fontana 6
Rim of the World 56, Fontana 8
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER (4-2 record), Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Miller 41, Bloomington 8
Miller 34, Arlington 13
Grand Terrace 36, Miller 29
Miller 42, Jurupa Valley 7
Miller 42, Rubidoux 14
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (6-2 record), Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Jurupa Hills 48, Grand Terrace 6
Jurupa Hills 47, Colony 12
Villa Park 35, Jurupa Hills 25
Summit 14, Jurupa Hills 6
Jurupa Hills 56, Carter 8
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (3-4 record), Sunkist League
Cajon 38, Kaiser 10
Kaiser 28, Sultana 27
Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20
Eisenhower 49, Kaiser 28
Summit 47, Kaiser 0
Kaiser 49, Colton 18
Kaiser 52, San Gorgonio 0
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (6-2 record), San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Beaumont 32, Summit 22
North 26, Summit 6
Summit 49, Carter 8
Summit 45, Murrieta Mesa 7
Summit 47, Kaiser 0
Summit 14, Jurupa Hills 6
Summit 58, Grand Terrace 24
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
(home games are at Miller)
