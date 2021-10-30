The regular season for high school football came to an end on Oct. 29, and three teams from Fontana had a lot to smile about.
Fontana A.B. Miller, Jurupa Hills, and Summit all captured championships in their respective leagues and are now eagerly looking forward to post-season action.
• Summit held on for a thrilling 13-9 victory over Eisenhower to secure the San Andreas League title with a 3-0 record (8-2 overall).
• Miller wrapped up the undisputed Mountain Valley League championship by smashing Indian Springs, 43-22. The Rebels were 4-0 in the league and 6-2 overall.
• Jurupa Hills, which had a bye on Oct. 29, compiled a 2-0 record in the Sunkist League and a 7-2 mark overall.
In addition, Kaiser ran past Carter, 48-12, to finish 2-1 in the Sunkist League (4-5 overall), and Fontana High School concluded its season with an 0-9 record following a 46-20 loss to Rialto.
The regular season was marred by cancelations of several games due to COVID-19 protocols. Jurupa Hills, Kaiser, and Fontana ended up playing just nine of their scheduled 10 games, and Miller had only eight contests. The always highly-anticipated matchup between local rivals Fohi and Miller did not take place this year.
However, many players and coaches were happy that the situation greatly improved from the fall of 2020, when no games were played at all. There was a delayed and abbreviated mini-season in the spring of 2021.
Here are the final regular season results:
—— FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-9 record), Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Big Bear 23, Fontana 7
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Colton 35, Fontana 6
Bloomington 22, Fontana 6
Rim of the World 56, Fontana 8
Arroyo Valley 21, Fontana 3
Rialto 46, Fontana 20
—— FONTANA A.B. MILLER (6-2 record), Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Miller 41, Bloomington 8
Miller 34, Arlington 13
Grand Terrace 36, Miller 29
Miller 42, Jurupa Valley 7
Miller 42, Rubidoux 14
Miller 31, San Bernardino 6
Miller 43, Indian Springs 22
—— JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (7-2 record), Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Jurupa Hills 48, Grand Terrace 6
Jurupa Hills 47, Colony 12
Villa Park 35, Jurupa Hills 25
Summit 14, Jurupa Hills 6
Jurupa Hills 56, Carter 8
Jurupa Hills 41, Kaiser 7
—— KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (4-5 record), Sunkist League
Cajon 38, Kaiser 10
Kaiser 28, Sultana 27
Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20
Eisenhower 49, Kaiser 28
Summit 47, Kaiser 0
Kaiser 49, Colton 18
Kaiser 52, San Gorgonio 0
Jurupa Hills 41, Kaiser 7
Kaiser 48, Carter 12
—— SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (8-2 record), San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Beaumont 32, Summit 22
North 26, Summit 6
Summit 49, Carter 8
Summit 45, Murrieta Mesa 7
Summit 47, Kaiser 0
Summit 14, Jurupa Hills 6
Summit 58, Grand Terrace 24
Summit 56, Colton 0
Summit 13, Eisenhower 9
