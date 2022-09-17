SkyHawks

Bryan Calderon follows his blockers for a long run on a kickoff return in Summit’s 57-13 conquest of Carter on Sept. 16.  (Contributed photo by Kevin N. Keith)

Here are the results and schedules for the high school football teams in Fontana:

---- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (1-4)

Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0

Fontana 54, Pacific 0

Carter 28, Fontana 0

Ontario 34, Fontana 12

Patriot 24, Fontana 0

Sept. 29 — at Colton

Oct. 7 — Bloomington

Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 — Rialto

Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (1-4)

Miller 19, Colton 16

Liberty 42, Miller 0

Rialto 20, Miller 6

Arlington 7, Miller 0

Ontario Christian 42, Miller 0

Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley

Oct. 7 — Rubidoux

Oct. 14 — at Pacific

Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (1-3)

Cajon 34, Jurupa Hills 0

Downey 35, Jurupa Hills 12

Etiwanda 44, Jurupa Hills 21

Jurupa Hills 49, Los Altos 0

Sept. 23 — Colony

Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 7 — Carter

Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 21 — Kaiser

Oct. 28 — Summit

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (3-2)

Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14

Kaiser 36, Ramona 35

Sultana 29, Kaiser 27

Orange Vista 35, Kaiser 0

Kaiser 35, Segerstrom 33

Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 7 — Rim of the World

Oct. 13 — Summit

Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (2-3)

Summit 42, Santa Fe 12

Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7

Beaumont 34, Summit 23

Silverado 22, Summit 21

Summit 57, Carter 13

Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World

Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio

Oct. 13 — at Kaiser

Oct. 21 — Eisenhower

Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills

