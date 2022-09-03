Here are the updated results and schedules for the high school football teams in Fontana:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (1-2)
Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0
Fontana 54, Pacific 0
Carter 28, Fontana 0
Sept. 9 — at Ontario
Sept. 16 — at Patriot
Sept. 29 — at Colton
Oct. 7 — Bloomington
Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame
Oct. 21 — Rialto
Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (1-2)
Miller 19, Colton 16
Liberty 42, Miller 0
Rialto 20, Miller 6
Sept. 9 — Arlington
Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian
Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley
Oct. 7 — Rubidoux
Oct. 14 — at Pacific
Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (0-2)
Cajon 34, Jurupa Hills 0
Downey 35, Jurupa Hills 12
Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — Los Altos
Sept. 23 — Colony
Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 7 — Carter
Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 21 — Kaiser
Oct. 28 — Summit
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (2-1)
Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14
Kaiser 36, Ramona 35
Sultana 29, Kaiser 27
Sept. 9 — Orange Vista
Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom
Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 7 — Rim of the World
Oct. 13 — Summit
Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-2)
Summit 42, Santa Fe 12
Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7
Beaumont 34, Summit 23
Sept. 8 — Silverado
Sept. 16 — at Carter
Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World
Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio
Oct. 13 — at Kaiser
Oct. 21 — Eisenhower
Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills
