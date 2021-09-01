Spartans

Here are the results and schedules for the prep football teams in Fontana:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-2 record)

Skyline League

Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6

Big Bear 23, Fontana 7

Sept. 3 -- at Chino

Sept. 9 -- Jurupa Hills

Sept. 16 -- at Miller

Sept. 24 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Bloomington

Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World

Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley

Oct. 29 -- Rialto

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (0-1 record)

Mountain Valley League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Sept. 3 -- Bloomington

Sept. 9 -- at Arlington

Sept. 16 -- Fontana

Sept. 24 -- Azusa

Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley

Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux

Oct. 15 -- Pacific

Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino

Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (1-0 record)

Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Sept. 3 -- Chino Hills

Sept. 9 -- at Fontana

Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace

Sept. 24 -- at Colony

Oct. 1 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)

Oct. 15 -- Carter

Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (0-1 record)

Sunkist League

Cajon 38, Kaiser 10

Sept. 2 -- Sultana

Sept. 9 -- at Orange Vista

Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower

Oct. 1 -- Summit

Oct. 7 -- at Colton

Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio

Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 29 -- at Carter

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-0 record)

San Andreas League

Summit 34, Santa Fe 0

Sept. 3 -- at Beaumont

Sept. 10 -- North

Sept. 17 -- Carter

Sept. 24 — at Murrieta Mesa

Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace

Oct. 22 -- Colton

Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower

(Summit's home games are at Miller)

