Four of the five prep football teams from Fontana were involved in non-league games on Thursday, Sept. 9.

• The Jurupa Hills team stayed undefeated at 3-0 with a 52-0 win over Fontana High School (0-4).

• Fontana A.B. Miller raised its record to 2-1 by conquering Arlington, 34-13.

• Kaiser dropped to 1-2 with a 34-20 loss to Orange Vista.

Summit High School (1-1) was scheduled to host North on Friday, Sept. 10 at Miller.

Here are the results and schedules:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-4 record)

Skyline League

Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6

Big Bear 23, Fontana 7

Chino 54, Fontana 2

Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0

Sept. 16 -- at Miller

Sept. 24 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Bloomington

Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World

Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley

Oct. 29 -- Rialto

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (2-1 record)

Mountain Valley League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Miller 41, Bloomington 8

Miller 34, Arlington 13

Sept. 16 -- Fontana

Sept. 24 -- Azusa

Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley

Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux

Oct. 15 -- Pacific

Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino

Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (3-0 record)

Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17

Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0

Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace

Sept. 24 -- at Colony

Oct. 1 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)

Oct. 15 -- Carter

Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-2 record)

Sunkist League

Cajon 38, Kaiser 10

Kaiser 28, Sultana 27

Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20

Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower

Oct. 1 -- Summit

Oct. 7 -- at Colton

Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio

Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 29 -- at Carter

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)

San Andreas League

Summit 34, Santa Fe 0

Beaumont 32, Summit 22

Sept. 10 -- North

Sept. 17 -- Carter

Sept. 24 — at Murrieta Mesa

Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace

Oct. 22 -- Colton

Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower

(Summit's home games are played at Fontana A.B. Miller.)

