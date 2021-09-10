Four of the five prep football teams from Fontana were involved in non-league games on Thursday, Sept. 9.
• The Jurupa Hills team stayed undefeated at 3-0 with a 52-0 win over Fontana High School (0-4).
• Fontana A.B. Miller raised its record to 2-1 by conquering Arlington, 34-13.
• Kaiser dropped to 1-2 with a 34-20 loss to Orange Vista.
Summit High School (1-1) was scheduled to host North on Friday, Sept. 10 at Miller.
Here are the results and schedules:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-4 record)
Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Big Bear 23, Fontana 7
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Sept. 16 -- at Miller
Sept. 24 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Bloomington
Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (2-1 record)
Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Miller 41, Bloomington 8
Miller 34, Arlington 13
Sept. 16 -- Fontana
Sept. 24 -- Azusa
Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux
Oct. 15 -- Pacific
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (3-0 record)
Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace
Sept. 24 -- at Colony
Oct. 1 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)
Oct. 15 -- Carter
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-2 record)
Sunkist League
Cajon 38, Kaiser 10
Kaiser 28, Sultana 27
Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20
Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower
Oct. 1 -- Summit
Oct. 7 -- at Colton
Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)
San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Beaumont 32, Summit 22
Sept. 10 -- North
Sept. 17 -- Carter
Sept. 24 — at Murrieta Mesa
Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
(Summit's home games are played at Fontana A.B. Miller.)
